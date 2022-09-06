The game's first half talking point came when VAR directed Robert Jones to his monitor to look at Luis Sinisterra's challenge on Ivan Toney.

Marsch later explained that he felt it wasn't a penalty, or a soft one at best, but maintained he had kept his cool as Toney made it 1-0 to the Bees.

A week prior to the visit to London, Marsch revealed that what led to his yellow card at Brighton was a conscious decision to 'escalate' his behaviour to make a point to the match officials.

In midweek, against Everton, he made a point about time wasting that no one inside Elland Road could have missed.

But at Brentford, in the second half, when officials failed to award Leeds a free-kick or a penalty for a challenge on Crysencio Summerville, Marsch exploded, running down the touchline, remonstrating with an assistant referee and wildly beckoning Jones to his monitor.

The YEP understands that it was felt, at Stockley Park, that the initial foul should have been a free-kick yet the contact in the area was seen as minimal.

Marsch, plainly, disagreed and was red carded for how he expressed that.

SENDING OFF - Robert Jones sent Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch to the stands during the Whites' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Pic: Getty

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey has sympathy over the decision.

"You can understand his frustrations because clearly Leeds should have had a penalty, no doubt about that, especially when you see what they were giving fouls for this weekend, on recommended views, which has been shocking, absolutely shocking," Halsey told the YEP.

"You'd have to ask the VAR operator [why Jones didn't look at it]. There's a clear shirt-pull outside the box but he's gone into the box, his arm's on top of him, leaning on him, [Summerville has] gone down and it's a penalty."

Halsey's sympathy does not extend to Marsch's reaction.

"I can understand his frustrations but I don't condone his actions because he's got responsibilities and examples to set," he said.

"Everyone watches the Premier League, even young kids. It's the most watched league in the world. I'm sure he wouldn't want these children behaving like that.

"Leeds can feel aggrieved but you've got to conduct yourself in a better way on the touchline."

Halsey admits that while behaviour like Marsch's can make life difficult, there are ways for both sides to keep things on an even keel.

"That's what the fourth official is there for, to manage that," he said.

"It's about managing the situation and calming him down. Sometimes it's about understanding their frustrations, showing empathy, getting them on your side and explaining what's happened.

"Obviously sometimes they do go over the top but look at David Moyes' behaviour [on Saturday] - he didn't rant and rave at the time, he didn't go overboard. He waited until full-time, went to see the referee in his dressing room and then had his say with the media afterwards.

"That's what Jesse's got to do because the way he behaves on the touchline, his players will emulate and copy him and you don't want that because you'll have players suspended all season," he said.

What Marsch does next will be fascinating. His post-Brighton comments were no declaration of war on officials, but an admission that his behaviour was performative, at least in part. That would suggest it is in his power to tone it down on the touchline.

After Brentford he spoke of a desire to have conversations with someone involved in Premier League officiating to gain better understanding of what he has been seeing in games.

His actions and words led to concerns among fans that he, and therefore Leeds, would become a target for referees.

Halsey, though, insists that no referee should think in such terms.

"You don't listen to those sorts of comments," he said.

"Obviously referees will hear his comments but they go in one ear and out the other. If those sorts of things bother you or if you've refereed him before and that sort of thing is at the back of your mind, then you shouldn't be refereeing at that level.

"You just referee what's in front of you and obviously if he shows misconduct through the game, then referees will take action.

"If I'd had a problem with a manager, which I never did - I never sent a manager off or reported a manager - you can't hold grudges. You're just going to forget about it and move on to the next game and if you referee them again it's a clean slate."

Although his touchline demeanour has come as no surprise, given this year’s well-publicised insights of those who watched his previous clubs, it has come as somewhat of a contradiction of the nice-guy reputation he has fostered away from the pitch.

Even last week, a wholesome video of his effusive welcome to new signing Willy Gnonto curried favour with Leeds fans and people close to players have spoken of their liking for his arm-around-the-shoulder approach to man-management.

Last season on the touchline he reserved his most animated moments for celebrations of big goals and so the trouble he’s encountered with official feels like a relatively new thing in his Leeds tenure.

But, clearly, it is a thing and should Leeds continue to feel hard-done-to in the Premier League, it will continue to be a thing.