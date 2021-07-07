Phillips played the full duration of Wednesday night's semi-final against Denmark at Wembley which went to extra time before England progressed to the final with a 2-1 victory.

The Whites midfielder has started every one of England's six games at Euro 2020 and was only taken off during the second half of the quarter-final against Ukraine to avoid the risk of a booking which would have meant a suspension.

Here are a selection of some of the comments that fans had to say about Phillips on social media.

IMPRESSIVE: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, right, during Wednesday night's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley. Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

"Brilliant from kalvin tonight ! But all the Yorkshire boys Walker Phillips stones and maguire were brilliant #lufc #eng #ENGDEN" - @KevCressey

"Kalvin Phillips and some other people are in the #EURO2020 final. I'm delighted. #lufc" - @steveads1970

"Kalvin absolutely bossed that game from 60 mins on. Struggled 1st half, but wow after that. Won every tackle, every spare. Super proud #eng #lufc #mot" - @tonyrhodes1964

"Little lad Kalvin Phillips just played 120 minutes of football for England in a semi final and took the team to a Final. Hes magic and hes one of our own. #LUFC #ENG" - @LUKESLUFCC

"This time last year, @Kalvinphillips was a championship midfielder getting injured and having to watch his boyhood team finally win promotion. He’s now about to represent his country in a major championship final. Incredible!! #lufc #ENG #ENGDEN #EURO2020 #ItsComingHome" - @markydh

"By the way, Kalvin Phillips has had one hell of a Euros. Standout midfielder in my opinion #Lufc #EURO2020 #ENG" - @AJ1903__

"Kalvin Philips won't get the front pages tomorrow but with the exception of a couple of wayward shots he didn't miss a beat again tonight. Not bad for a lad from Armley. #lufc #eng" - @jst1986

"Super Kalvin Phillips! From champ mid table to Euros final in 3 year. All thanks to Marcelo Bielsa #lufc #mot #Euros #ENGDEN" - @leelufc8

"So very proud of this England side and in particular Kalvin Phillips to have him in that final we all feel the pride, absolute machine #ENGDEN #lufc" - @Joshlufc95

