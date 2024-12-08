Leeds United’s players have reacted to a teammate’s big breakthrough.

Several Leeds United men have reacted to Joe Rodon’s big breakthrough with teasing of the Whites defender.

Commanding centre-half Rodon has often been a threat from set pieces and the Leeds defender finally bagged his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Championship visitors Derby County.

With 39 minutes on the clock, Rodon worked space to head home a Joe Rothwell corner, his connection proving too powerful for Derby keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom who could not prevent the effort from crossing the line.

Rodon might have had a brace - the 27-year-old sending an even better chance of a completely free header from the middle of the box over the bar in the 24th minute.

Yet Rodon made no mistake 15 minutes later, much to the delight and relief of his teammates.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rodon posted a series of photos of Saturday’s game, including his header and celebrations. The defender accompanied the photos with the message of “on to the next”.

Several Whites players replied, including centre-back partner Pascal Struijk who declared “finally”, echoed by striker Joel Piroe who put “about time”. Sam Byram also teased the defender with a comment of “love it 50p head.”

Junior Firpo, meanwhile, went with “after a thousand games, love it Joe Rodon.”

Rodon’s strike came in what was his 70th outing for Leeds who the defender first joined in the summer of 2023 on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The Wales international star then sealed a permanent £10m switch this summer.