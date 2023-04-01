League leaders Arsenal are long odds-on to further strengthen their title push with victory against relegation-battling Leeds who can be backed at 11-1 to leave the Emirates with all three points. Ramsdale, though, has explained why his side must be particularly wary of the threat posed by a Leeds side whom the stopper has plenty of respect for.

Ramsdale - previously of Bournemouth and Sheffield United – told arsenalfc.com: "There was more freedom when I was down at the bottom playing against the bigger teams. I wouldn’t say it was a ‘free hit’ but when you're playing against someone who's in and around you, it's a big pressure game and teams are nervous and don't want to make a mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But then they could come here to the Emirates and say, ‘we’re going to have a good go and see what happens.’ They could get to 0-0 after 60 minutes and then just sit in and defend for their lives. So the ‘free hit’ phrase is not one I like using.

WARY: Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale of the Leeds United threat. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

“You saw what Bournemouth did, and I don't think we took that for granted. I just think you can be bottom of the table and you can score goals against anyone or beat anyone in this league. We've seen that with big teams dropping points. I think with these games, it's more about your concentration and your preparation before the game and then hopefully on the pitch, you take care of the performance.”

Sizing up a prediction of what to expect in Saturday's 3pm kick-off and the Whites change of head coach from Jesse Marsch to Gracia, Ramsdale added: "We’re expecting a tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've had a change of manager, but I feel like the way they have approached most recent games is still very similar. They have the same sort of style, the way they want to dominate the team by out-running them, and then letting their quality show after.