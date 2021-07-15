A pioneer of women's football, Chipchase passed away due to a short illness at the beginning of May.

Chipchase played and managed the Belles before taking over at Leeds, whom she led to their first ever Women’s FA Cup final.

A memorial match will now take place every year as a pre-season friendly to continue her legacy.

INSPIRATIONAL: Former Leeds United Women manager Julie Chipchase. Picture by Steve Riding.

All proceeds made from the game will go to a charity of the family’s choosing.

There will be no sales in advance of the game and all attendees will be asked to pay upon their entry.

Tickets will be priced at £5 for adults whilst under-16s will be admitted free.

Leeds United Women’s general manager Julie Lewis explained what the game meant to the club and said: “We’re playing the game in order to honour a colleague, a friend, and a true inspiration to football as a whole, not just within the women’s game.

“Our friend Julie touched all aspects of the game and she was a coach educator. It wasn’t just about the women’s game it was about football as a whole for her.

“The two teams she spent most of her time at were the Belles and with us, so it seemed right to honour the memory with the two teams she loved the most.

“It will now be a yearly event, switching between home and away, with a trophy for the winners in Julie’s memory.

“All proceeds made from the game will go to a charity of the family’s choosing, so we would love to see as many people come along and support as possible.”

Belles founder and president Sheila Edmunds said: “This is a fantastic way to pay tribute to Chippy, a dear friend of everyone at the Belles, and remember the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.

“Her impact on the Belles and women’s football in general was huge, as we saw with the comments when she passed away.

“It is particularly pleasing that supporters will now be able to attend the game and pay their own tribute to such a popular player, coach and manager.”

The address for Tadcaster Albion's ground which will stage the game is Global Stadium, Ings Lane, Tadcaster, LS24 9AY.

