Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s draw at Preston.

Leeds United left it very late to take a 1-1 draw from Saturday’s Championship clash at Preston North End - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the Deepdale stalemate.

DAVID WATKINS

Oh, Leeds! Why do you do this to us? Every time it looks like we are on a run and go away to a winnable venue with a huge following we fluff our lines!

I always thought there was the chance we’d do it again and hence my 1-1 prediction but, in truth, Leeds did most things right in this game, we just let ourselves down.

What we didn’t do right was crucial. At critical times in the game, we showed a total lack of composure and quality.

In front of goal, once again we spurned chances that ought to have been taken – Brenden Aaronson in particular in the first half and Patrick Bamford with his attempt at a back-heel in the second half.

But the Preston goal was poor from Leeds too, Pascal Struijk was too easily turned in midfield, Joe Rodon not seemingly aware a Preston man was coming in at the back post, Jayden Bogle losing his man there and even Illan Meslier who should arguably have saved the shot having got both hands to it.

Our set pieces too were generally poor and too many final balls were wasted. Our general play was dominant but it was wasted. What we can say is we kept going until the end, so credit for that.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United rescued a point at the death at Preston but in reality, dropped two in a distinctly average performance.

Once again, Leeds dominated the game and won all the ‘stats’ but Preston were more clinical in their finishing, converting one of their two real chances – although Illan Meslier could perhaps have done better.

United had chances – Brenden Aaronson blasted over and wide when hitting the target was easier, Joel Piroe took a weak free-kick, substitute Patrick Bamford failed to connect properly with a close-range flick, Dan James hit the bar and Freddie Woodman made several routine saves from several Leeds efforts.

Generally, Leeds were disjointed. Preston’s aggression and physicality impacted United’s momentum and begs the question should Leeds increase their physicality via team selection for such games?

Preston should have suffered a red card for a tackle on Jayden Bogle – the referee was poor in general being slow to penalise repeat offences and time wasting.

Daniel Farke’s substitutions worked with late changes as Mateo Joseph flicked James’ cross towards goal and against a defender before the ball crossed the line, giving great celebrations in the away end.

Man of the match: Dan James.

ANDY RHODES

This was another trip to Lancashire and, until the dying moments, it looked like it would be another defeat.

Leeds are finding it difficult to win on the road, with their two away defeats coming by the odd goal. Something has to change or the Whites are in danger of being left behind in the race for promotion. However, as Daniel Farke alluded to, Leeds sometimes don’t know when they’re beaten which is the hallmark of every good side.

The equaliser, three minutes into added time, was exactly what Leeds deserved in the end, but they should have scored more.

The Whites were also unlucky with the performance of the match officials. These things do even out over the course of the season so their luck will turn. Leeds can’t rely on anyone else’s help, though.

On their travels they need to find ways of beating teams who look to sit deep and counter. Let’s hope they find a solution in time for the busy festive period.

Man of the match: Dan James.

KEITH INGHAM

Another away display that had fans scratching their heads about where the fantastic home form goes when Leeds travel away from Beeston.

United were slow to get out of the blocks and Preston went in front from a Leeds attack.

The ball broke and both Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk left it to each other with neither doing much to stop the ball ending at Brad Pott’s boot - his touch somehow beating Illan Meslier at his near post, although he got a hand to it.

Brenden Aaronson wasted Leeds’ best chance by blasting over the bar when it looked a certainty for him to equalise. Ben Whiteman was very lucky to escape a red card for going through Jayden Bogle when he’d already been booked.

Leeds camped out in the Preston half after the break but the final ball wasn’t good enough and when it did fall to substitute Patrick Bamford, he missed the target with a flicked effort from a Dan James cross. James also hit the bar when his shot took a deflection to shake the woodwork.

It looked like another defeat, but in injury time, James beat his man to put a ball into the six-yard box. It looked as though late substitute Joseph got a touch to put it past Woodman, but the goal was credited to a Jack Whatmough own goal.

Man of the match: Dan James.

MIKE GILL

Once again, on an away ground, United put themselves under pressure midway through the first half as they conceded Preston’s opener.

The goal came from a classic counter attack, with the move starting in Preston’s penalty area.

The niggly, but talented Milutin Osmajic sent a fine ball across the pitch for Brad Potts to drive the ball past Ilan Meslier who had been left completely exposed by his retreating defence.

United had their chances in the first half but wasted them. Brenden Aaronson’s miss was the worst as he lost his head in front of goal.

They were not helped by a weak and indecisive referee either. John Busby failed to give Ben Whiteman a second yellow card after he followed through on a tackle on Jayden Bogle at the edge of the penalty area.

The Whites threw everything at Preston in the second half with Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford and Largie Ramazani all coming close. Dan James came even closer, rattling the crossbar.

Then, with a minute left, the little Welshman tried to find Mateo Joseph with a defence-splitting cross. Jack Watmough got there first but turned the ball into his own net. Phew...that was close.

Man of the match: Dan James.