A rough estimate at superstar Raphinha's value but let's enjoy him at Leeds United while we can - David Prutton

His agent, Deco, was a very good player himself and has been talking about possibilities but then kind of rounding it off by saying not right now.

It's amazing what this little window of games with Brazil has done for him.

We already knew how good he was and we have already seen that first hand. Leeds fans have absolutely revelled in what he can do.

PARTNERING THE BEST: Leeds United winger Raphinha, right, celebrates with Neymar after starting the move that led to the Paris Saint-Germain star scoring the opener in Friday's 4-1 win against Uruguay. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images.

But it's a very quick turnaround in football where someone can go from being a wannabe to a superstar and Raphinha is now coming back to Leeds with his reputation enhanced,

He has gone from being this player that we all know to potentially coming back as a Brazilian superstar.

How many times have we been able to put all of those words together to describe a player playing for Leeds United in recent years? It is phenomenal.

Valuation wise, when you look at the values of players or relative values of players it's a little bit arbitrary with regards to how you define that.

But you are looking at one hell of an investment from Leeds' point of view which hopefully they can look after for now.

If he carries on his trajectory, his agent has mentioned Liverpool and teams of that ilk so you can tell where perhaps his aspirations are and where his agents' aspirations are as well.

Raphinha obviously hit it off with Neymar for Brazil which creates PSG talk but PSG keep stock piling players of that calibre.

You could look at it from a monetary point of view but if Raphinha wants to test himself then you would go a long way to find a better top flight than ours at this moment in time, and I'm not just saying that because it's a league that I work on.

Maybe there is an element of worrying where he might end up but this is different and we are not talking about a homegrown player like Kalvin Phillips here.

You can have a debate about the size of the club and all of the rest of it, we all know that and the fans know, love and treasure their team as they see fit to and that is absolutely correct.

But in the last 20 years, you look at the size of a Man City or a Liverpool and you look at what these clubs have won and Chelsea is another one.

Once you mention one of the big clubs for Raphinha then you get the feeling that the rest of them will be sniffing around.

It's a potential quandary for the hierarchy and the player himself and a matter of debate for the player.

But while I accept the inevitable, let's enjoy him whilst he is here.

I have seen people say that if Jack Grealish is worth £100m then Raphinha must be worth more but Grealish has done it for longer in the Premier League.

Then there is the English tax on it as well for a player such as Jack Grealish.

They are a similar age, two years between the pair of them, and Raphinha has got the potential.

From what we have seen, Raphinha is fearless and robust enough to play in the Premier League when we know how tough it can be.

All the potential is there to go and play for the more successful clubs in England and I say that as opposed to the big clubs because if you say big clubs and discount Leeds then that is another thing altogether.

But it is all there for him.

Valuation wise, it will be whatever people are willing to play for him.

You are talking £150m for Harry Kane who is older and who has got more miles on the clock but he has done a hell of a lot more in the Premier League.

It's a fascinating debate and I don't quite see where the price sits right now but you are getting towards the £100m marker I would think given the market rate.

If you were to ask me whether I thought Raphinha would play against Southampton today and how I would have fancied it, I would have to quickly put myself into the position of a Brazilian superstar flying back first!

Coming back from pre-season and having to go running on a Monday morning maybe.

I can only relate to the fact that he puts boots on and earns a living running around doing infinitely more than I would ever possibly be able to at any time.

It would be amazing if steps out at St Mary's, having also played on Friday morning and it's such an adventure for him.

Amidst this part of his career and following the week that he has had, he will be on cloud nine.

An element of jet lag will come in but it's almost one of them where it's a case of 'come back Raphinha, give us 45 minutes of your best or half an hour of your best and then we will take it from there and wrap you up in cotton wool for a little bit.'

If he does feature it would round off a remarkable couple of weeks for him and I think the fans will be looking forward to seeing him.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and he is potentially coming back a player with a bigger profile and huge expectation which I get the feeling he thrives off.

Southampton striker Che Adams is injured for today's contest and their captain James Ward-Prowse is suspended so this is as good a time as any to play them.

Southampton need to get that first win on the board and they need to get more points on the board.

But let's not get carried away as Leeds only chalked up their first win of the season against Watford before the international break so they have got to follow it up with another solid performance and another win.

There are no easy games in the Premier League so Leeds have got to go there ready to rumble and you get the feeling that between now and the next international break there is some serious work that needs to be done.

It's about getting the toe to the floor.

