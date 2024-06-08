'A proper damp squib' - Ex-Leeds United boss gives his Whites verdict and next season prediction
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Whites boss Gary McAllister has given his verdict on Leeds United’s failure to win promotion with a next season prediction.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, McAllister admitted that he was feeling positive about United’s chances of beating Southampton in the Championship play-off final following the team’s display in blitzing Norwich City in the semi-final second leg at Elland Road.
McAllister, though, admitted that United’s display at Wembley ultimately left him disappointed but said the Whites would simply go again next season and predicted the usual brilliant supporters backing.
McAllister said: “After the second leg against Norwich when they got to Wembley, I was at the game and I thought they played ever so well and it was real positive. There were thousands of Leeds fans there on the day, they made a lot of noise but they were just disappointing. It was a proper damp squib.
“They just never get going at all and in the end, I thought Southampton were comfortable winners because Leeds just didn’t work the keeper.
“It was disappointing for a big club, a one-club city. I still live close to the to the ground and stuff. They go again, and the faithful will be there.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.