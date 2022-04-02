'A point closer' - Leeds United fans react as Whites are held to a draw by Southampton

@Thombo1987: Good point, good performance, big improvement under Marsch since he arrived. One point closer to safety.

@RobinKochProp5: So poor, chances not taken again. The sooner we get a striker in and get rid of Dan James, the better.

@PMD31: Very frustrating. A real chance to move up the table and put a bit more daylight between us and the bottom 3 and after the half hour mark we never looked like scoring again.

@BeestonWhites: Think it says a lot about our turnaround in form that we're gutted against a decent Saints side. Need to beat Watford next week. Played well today lads.

@Flythewhiterose: It was a scrappy game, but we will take a point. Most of our players played well. And finally having Cooper and Phillips was a big boost as well. We were only denied by fucking Ward Prowse who makes his free kicks like penalties. Huge game at Watford next, got to win it.

@GaryCottam4: Good result come on Leeds. Keep going, unbeaten on three.

Illan Meslier punches a corner clear. Pic: Marc Atkins.

@Ninanorland: One point is better than zero & I'll gladly take every point we can get this season.

@L33ds_Un1t3d: Missed opportunity and a bit frustrating in the end. Naivety creeping in again. Commit that foul leading to their goal 10 yards further back and we take all three points. Never mind. It’s a point closer to safety.

@Ihelppcp1: Huge point. Yes it would have been nice to win but that point is huge in the grand scheme of things. On to Watford which is an absolutely HUGE game for us.

@Mattyjducker: I’ll take a point. 8 points clear. Onto the next MOT.

Jack Harrison celebrates scoring Leeds United's opening goal. Pic: Stu Forster.

@JVrichards: Shame we can never hold on to a lead, but a point is better then nothing.

@ScottDriscoll2: Frustrated with that but also great we got a massive point. Massive positives! Forshaw is different class.

@Glennlife: Not the worst result, although three points would have been nice! A point next weekend would also be welcome, as it would "neutralize" Watford, and prevent them making up ground on us.

@Mayhew10Stephen: Not the worst draw but not the best either… a win vs Watford and this will look a good point!

Kalvin Phillips made his first Leeds United appearance since December. Pic: Stu Forster.