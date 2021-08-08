'A pleasure' - Alfonso Pedraza sends message to Leeds United after facing former side with Villarreal

Pedraza spent the second half of the 2016-17 Championship campaign on loan at Leeds from Villarreal having been previously sent out to Segunda Division side Lugo.

Leeds struck a deal with Villarreal whereby they would sign the winger on a permanent deal for £8.5m at the end of the season if promotion to the Premier League was secured.

The winger made 14 appearances for Leeds, scoring once, but Garry Monk's Whites ultimately slipped out of the play-offs and finished seventh.

MESSAGE: For Leeds United from former Whites loanee Alfonso Pedraza, above, pictured celebrating becoming a Europa League champion with Villarreal back in May. Photo by MICHAEL SOHN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

It meant Pedraza headed back to Villarreal and four years later the Spaniard was stepping out for the Yellow Submarine in a Europa League final which ended with victory on penalties against Manchester United.

Pedraza had loan spells with Alaves and then Real Betis following his time at Leeds but the Spaniard was a regular for Villarreal during the 2020-21 La Liga campaign in which he made 44 appearances in all competitions.

Villarreal's 2021-22 season will begin with Wednesday evening's Super Cup clash against Chelsea at Windsor Park as the Europa League and Champions League winners go head to head.

Unai Emery's side completed their warm-up games ahead of the new campaign with Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leeds in a pre-season friendly played behind closed doors at York City.

Pedraza started against his former side and played an hour of the contest before being substituted, leaving the field with a smile towards the Whites bench.

After the game, the Spaniard took to his Instagram page to say: "The pre-season is over. The Super Cup is waiting for us. It has been a pleasure to see you again Leeds United. Good luck for this season!"

The post received a reply from United's England international star Kalvin Phillips of a smiling emoji with hearts as eyes accompanied with a flame.

Phillips came on for the second half, meaning he and Pedraza were on the pitch together for 15 minutes.

Pedraza has been capped 14 times for Spain's under-21s but has yet to bag a senior call.

