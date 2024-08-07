Former Leeds United goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel has bid farewell to the Whites after four seasons at the club.

The Dutch 'keeper was released at the end of his contract which expired earlier this summer and has teased a new chapter in his career with a post on social media platform Instagram.

Van den Heuvel compiled a number of poignant photographs from his time at the club, including the squad showing their appreciation for the travelling fans at Carrow Road following last season's play-off semi-final first leg and at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The 21-year-old did not make his debut for the senior team but featured prominently at Under-21 and Under-18 level having joined from Dutch giants AFC Ajax in the summer of 2020. He was named on the first-team substitutes' bench seven times, several of which were last season.

"Arriving at the age of 17, being away from home for the first time and living abroad, 4 years ago I signed my first contract for Leeds United and from the first moment I stepped inside the training ground and stadium it felt like home," he wrote.

"The people at the club and the amazing Leeds fans, full of passion, always giving their maximum energie [sic] and helping me settle in. It made the move so much easier for me and I'm grateful to everyone that I came across in the last 4 years!

"After 4 seasons my time at Leeds has come to an end! I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart that have helped grow into the player and person I'm today!! It's time for a new adventure and challenge, I'll keep pushing myself to reach my limits in every way possible. Thank you!"

Van den Heuvel battled back from a horror injury sustained midway through his Leeds stay after being involved in a road traffic collision. He suffered a broken neck and fractured jaw in the incident but returned to feature once again for the Whites' junior sides.

It is expected Van den Heuvel will continue his playing career in his native Benelux region, however the identity of the goalkeeper's new club remains unknown.

The ex-Whites 'keeper also earned his first Netherlands Under-21 cap whilst at Elland Road.