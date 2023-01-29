'A monster' - Dion Dublin raves about Leeds United player and makes prediction given Whites step

Former striker Dublin presided over United’s FA Cup fourth round clash at Accrington Stanley for Match Of The Day on Saturday, a game in which goals from Jack Harrison , Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra gave Jesse Marsch’s side a 3-1 victory.

Patrick Bamford provided the assists for both Harrison and Firpo’s strikes upon his first start for Leeds since lining up in the Premier League clash at Leicester City on Thursday, October 22. Bamford has had to battle a series of injuries over the last 16 months but the 29-year-old had successful minor groin surgery in December and Dublin is predicting big things if Leeds can now keep him injury free.