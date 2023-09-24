'A matter of time' - Leeds United star on Whites progress, personal stick and boss message

Sam Byram laughed off Leeds United “stick” after ending a long wait in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Watford as he reflected on Whites progress and a message from the boss.

Former Whites Academy graduate Byram is in his second spell at Leeds whom he left in January 2016 for West Ham United before later joining Norwich City in July 2019. The defender netted once for the Canaries via a deflection in the 1-1 draw at home to West Brom of September 2022, before which his most recent goal had been his 20-yard strike for Leeds in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest of December 2015.

Nearly eight years later, Byram was able to celebrate scoring for Leeds again in Saturday’s impressive 3-0 win against Championship visitors Watford, his bullet header from a second half corner putting Daniel Farke’s side 2-0 up either side of strikes from Joel Piroe and Jaidon Anthony.

The Whites had earlier squandered several good chances in a dominant first half, opportunities which Byram admitted his side should have done better with, notwithstanding some smart saves from Hornets keeper Daniel Bachmann.

LONG WAIT OVER: Leeds United star Sam Byram, centre, celebrates netting in Leeds United colours for the first time since December 2015 along with team mates Ethan Ampadu, left, and captain Liam Cooper, right, to put the Whites 2-0 up in Saturday's Championship clash against at Watford at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Byram, though, revealed the half-time message from Whites boss Farke as the 30-year-old reflected on his side’s overall display and personal stick from his Whites teammates. Speaking to LUTV, Byram laughed: “They have been giving me stick in there because I think the last time I scored was at Leeds and I've been away obviously seven/eight years and come back and scored again. It seems to be that I can only score when I'm at Leeds but I'll take it.

"I think the (opening) goal was coming after the first half. We had so many chances and if we're being honest we probably should have done better with some of them, the keeper made a few good saves as well. But the boss said at half time keep pressing them and once we get one we should hopefully get a few and that's what happened. A very enjoyable day.”

Pressed on whether Leeds were still feeling confident of a victory after the goalless first half, Byram reasoned: "Yeah, it was probably one of the best performances in terms of dominating the game.

"I don't remember them having a single shot on target. It's just a case of keep pressing and we knew a chance would come and when it did it fell nicely to Joel with a great cross from Dan.