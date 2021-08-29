"A lucky point" - Leeds United fans react to Burnley result as Patrick Bamford snatches a late equaliser for the Whites
It ended honours even at Turf Moor, with the home side withstanding late pressure from the Whites to hold out for a draw. Here's what fans had to say.
@eltel89: Will take that point all day. Wasn't at it and really missed Klich and Firpo today. International break needed & hopefully a signing through the door.
@TSSLufc: Barnes is sent off usually, but Oliver had set his stall out early by letting everything go. Which is what we want really, no one wants to watch footballers rolling about and feigning injury to get fouls all the time. It does risk matches turning into an 80s throwback mind.
@tommy_lufc: Burnley well organised & stopped us from playing today. A warning that this season teams will be more familiar with our tactics now. Have to find a way to assert ourselves & be sure to take our chances. No major cause for alarm but a timely reminder of how hard it will be.
@Zak_Allen: Little sign of the energy or intensity we had last season. A very flat game. Physical but lacking creativity. Maybe Shackleton in central midfield to start. If not, I think Radz needs to consider reopening the cheque book.
@omicdaz: Well a point is a point but that was a shocking game, and a lucky point. We still need to get a couple in and ship a couple out. We need to see these kids get a few minutes too instead of seeing Roberts, Costa etc
@PaulMchale16: Glad we got the draw in the end. Surely today's performance shows we need investment in that 1st team NOW. Its good we have a great youth set up but we need more in that 1st team otherwise we may struggle to stay in this league.
@TomKimber_: What does Shackleton have to do to start. Offers so much more right now than Rodrigo does
@cjp_88: Absolute dire game by #lufc played into the hands of Burnley’s physical approach. Not a clue how refs not sent Barnes off for that challenge on Dallas first half mind!
