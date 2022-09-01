'A lot going on at Elland Road' - Jesse Marsch quizzed on Leeds United transfers and striker move
Jesse Marsch is staying tight-lipped on the club’s striker hunt as Leeds United close in on a move for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng.
The Whites attempted to do a deal with PSV for Cody Gakpo on Wednesday but director of football Victor Orta returned to Yorkshire empty handed when the Dutch side elected to keep their star winger.
Another bid, for Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan, was also knocked back this week, making it four unsuccessful raids for a forward this summer.
But Orta quickly turned his attention to Marseille’s 22-year-old Senegalese international forward Dieng and a deal is now believed to be progressing towards completion, with the youngster expected in England later today ahead of the 11pm deadline.
Dieng has enjoyed popularity with OM’s fanbase but those close to the Ligue 1 club say they were determined to recoup some cash from saleable assets this summer and Dieng fit the bill.
Marsch declined to add any insight on Leeds’ transfer business when he sat down with the media for his pre-Brentford press conference.
"I'm not really ready to comment at all on transfers, I haven't spoken to Victor Orta,” he said.
"I know there's a lot going on but I haven't heard exactly what yet.
“He's active, we spoke when the day started, there was different discussions about strikers. I’m not sure how it will play out and haven't had an update yet.”
It’s clear that Daniel James, for whom game time and the World Cup are priorities, is nearing an exit from Elland Road with Fulham putting a loan deal on the table but again Marsch did not want to discuss the issue.
“I don't want to comment about Dan's situation either,” he added.