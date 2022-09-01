Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites attempted to do a deal with PSV for Cody Gakpo on Wednesday but director of football Victor Orta returned to Yorkshire empty handed when the Dutch side elected to keep their star winger.

Another bid, for Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan, was also knocked back this week, making it four unsuccessful raids for a forward this summer.

But Orta quickly turned his attention to Marseille’s 22-year-old Senegalese international forward Dieng and a deal is now believed to be progressing towards completion, with the youngster expected in England later today ahead of the 11pm deadline.

DEADLINE DEAL - Marseille's Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng is heading towards a move to Leeds United on transfer deadline day. Pic: Getty

Dieng has enjoyed popularity with OM’s fanbase but those close to the Ligue 1 club say they were determined to recoup some cash from saleable assets this summer and Dieng fit the bill.

Marsch declined to add any insight on Leeds’ transfer business when he sat down with the media for his pre-Brentford press conference.

"I'm not really ready to comment at all on transfers, I haven't spoken to Victor Orta,” he said.

"I know there's a lot going on but I haven't heard exactly what yet.

STAYING PUT - Leeds United came close to doing a deal for Cody Gakpo with PSV but the Dutch side have elected to keep their star winger. Pic: Getty

“He's active, we spoke when the day started, there was different discussions about strikers. I’m not sure how it will play out and haven't had an update yet.”

It’s clear that Daniel James, for whom game time and the World Cup are priorities, is nearing an exit from Elland Road with Fulham putting a loan deal on the table but again Marsch did not want to discuss the issue.