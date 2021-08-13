'A lot closer' - Mark Lawrenson reveals Leeds United score prediction ahead of Man Utd clash

Ahead of the big game, pundit Mark Lawrenson has resumed his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, and offered scoreline tips for all the weekend's action - including the Whites' clash against their arch-rivals.

Turning his attention Leeds' match, Lawro went with a 2-1 win for the hosts. Justifying his prediction, the ex-Liverpool defender wrote: “Manchester United might have to play Anthony Martial through the middle because they are missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

“I'm looking forward to seeing Jadon Sancho in action - I think everyone is except for Leeds fans.

“This will be a lot closer than the 6-2 win that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoyed at the end of last year, but I'd still expect them to take the points.”

He concluded: “They need to improve on their home form from last season, but they are not the only ones there are they? Having the fans back at Old Trafford should help - it is going to be interesting to see how many home teams win this weekend now they have their usual support again.”

Meanwhile, Lawrenson's prediction opponent for the week, singer-songwriter Louisa Roach aka She Drew the Gun, went for a 4-2 win for the Red Devils, and revealed: "There are going to be some goals in this one."