'A little bit more' - Georginio Rutter's message to Leeds United's fans but Whites issue to sort

Record signing Rutter finally bagged his first Whites goal in Saturday’s 4-3 triumph at Championship hosts Ipswich as Leeds sealed their first league win of the new season at the fourth attempt. Rutter has also been forced to wait on a personal front, the 21-year-old forward restricted to just one Premier League start and 264 minutes of top-flight football upon his switch to Leeds from Hoffenheim in the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, United’s fans have still been singing the Frenchman’s name which rang out a little louder from the terraces following his goal and then Whites victory at Portman Road. After a “complicated” start at Leeds, Rutter has described the support for him as a “pleasure” but highlighted his team’s clear need to shore up defensively after three more concessions at Ipswich.

Speaking to LUTV, Rutter was asked about fans singing his name at Ipswich and beamed: "It's not the first time but today was a little bit more than the last game! It's a pleasure for me because before it was complicated and now it's a pleasure. I will look at my goal again and I hope we continue this for the next game."