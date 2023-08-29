Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

'A little bit more' - Georginio Rutter's message to Leeds United's fans but Whites issue to sort

Georginio Rutter has sent a message to Leeds United’s fans but outlined a Whites issue to sort following victory at Ipswich Town.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Record signing Rutter finally bagged his first Whites goal in Saturday’s 4-3 triumph at Championship hosts Ipswich as Leeds sealed their first league win of the new season at the fourth attempt. Rutter has also been forced to wait on a personal front, the 21-year-old forward restricted to just one Premier League start and 264 minutes of top-flight football upon his switch to Leeds from Hoffenheim in the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, United’s fans have still been singing the Frenchman’s name which rang out a little louder from the terraces following his goal and then Whites victory at Portman Road. After a “complicated” start at Leeds, Rutter has described the support for him as a “pleasure” but highlighted his team’s clear need to shore up defensively after three more concessions at Ipswich.

Speaking to LUTV, Rutter was asked about fans singing his name at Ipswich and beamed: "It's not the first time but today was a little bit more than the last game! It's a pleasure for me because before it was complicated and now it's a pleasure. I will look at my goal again and I hope we continue this for the next game."

Pressed on Leeds scoring four but conceding three, Rutter admitted: “Four goals is important for the confidence. But we need to work more because we conceded three goals so we need to work more for the next game as well."

Related topics:IpswichIpswich TownPremier League