That, says Bielsa, is because the fixture between the two sides has a "life of its own" whenever it is staged.

Leeds will step out at Old Trafford for their first game of the new Premier League season in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off between the Red Devils and Whites.

The two clubs have been bitter rivals for decades but faced each other for the first time in the country's top flight for 16 years last term following Leeds' promotion to the country's top flight.

OLD TRAFFORD OPENER: For Leeds United and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, pictured looking on in during December's 6-2 defeat to the Red Devils. Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

The Whites were blitzed 6-2 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in December's clash at Old Trafford but then held the Red Devils to a goalless draw in the April rematch at Elland Road.

The two sides will now lock horns in what will be just the second game of the whole Premier League season after tonight's clash between Brentford and Arsenal - but Bielsa says it does matter when Manchester United against Leeds is played.

"I don't consider it significant," said Bielsa.

"A game like the one on the weekend is independent, it doesn't matter when it's played.

"It has a life of its own at any time."

Saturday's fixture will also mark the full return of fans for the first time since last March after nearly 18 months of restrictions in the country's fight against coronavirus.

Bielsa says he is relishing the prospect of stands being back at their capacity ahead of a clash that will be watched by around 75,000 fans inside Old Trafford including an away contingent of 3,000 from Leeds.

"I'm very happy," said the Whites head coach.

"Without the public, who's the main destination, it's not the same.

"It's the public, those who assist the game, they are a special category because they generate a link between what's happened.

"It's not the same, the spectators who like what they see on the pitch and those fans who suffer for the result.

"That segment of the public, in football is irreplaceable - you can find people anywhere in the world who want to see a Premier League game.

"But there isn't five million people who suffer when Leeds lose or get excited beyond belief.

"The heart of football is the genuine fans of Leeds United and the spectators of the world is what sustains the business.

"But those who suffer or get excited beyond belief for the results, is what football is."

Asked to assess what would be a successful campaign for Leeds on the back of last season's ninth-placed finish, Bielsa said: "Normally I answer these questions in the same way.

"My position is not to refer myself to things that haven't happened because I don't want to run the risk that the reality doesn't coincide with what I've (said) especially in a sport like football which is very unexpected."

Assessing the challenge presented by a trip to Manchester United and if he expected the Red Devils to be challenging for the title this season, Bielsa reasoned :"I can't refer myself to the reality of teams that aren't mine.

"Every game in the Premier League is complicated."

