The Whites face off against their Queensland hosts at the Cbus Super Stadium at 7.45pm on Thursday night [10.45am BST] in the first of three games Down Under. Marsch's men face Aston Villa on Sunday and then fly to Perth for a game against Crystal Palace.

Moon's side don't start their A-League campaign until October so the fixture comes with his pre-season camp very much in its infancy, which will present a number of difficulties.

New signing Charlie Austin has just arrived on the Gold Coast and this game comes too soon for him. But the opportunity to play Leeds and Aston Villa in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup was too good for the Roar to pass up.

"I'm really excited for the players and the club," said Moon.

"We're really lucky to have two great teams here in Queensland. Tomorrow night should be a good occasion, one we should all enjoy.

"It's had its challenges. We're only three weeks back ourselves, with no practise matches. You either play the game or you don't and we want this challenge. We'll just have to do the best we can with the players we've got available."

The Roar finished 11th out of 12th last season and while Moon believes they have strengthened this summer, he's under no illusions as to the gulf in quality between his team and Marsch's.

BIG NIGHT - Brisbane Roar head coach Warren Moon, right, is a self described 'huge' Jesse Marsch fan and is relishing the chance to pit his wits against the Leeds United boss. Pic: Getty

Yet for his him and his players, the occasion, in front of thousands of Leeds fans, against Premier League players, is one to savour.

"The obvious physical challenges are there but we'll get to test ourselves against EPL opposition," he said.

"We want to try and cause problems, play our way and implement things we've been working on. We want to go and challenge them.

"We're a young squad, people know that, so this sort of occasion doesn't come up very often. Young or old I think they'll get a kick out of playing these teams."

Moon himself is relishing the chance to not only coach against Steven Gerrard and Marsch but pick their brains, if he gets half a chance. He's somewhat of a student of Marsch's game.

"From a coach's perspective you want to maybe grab some time with them, talk football and gain knowledge," he said.

"That's what it's about for us. We know there's a difference in the levels but we'll set our teams up the best way we know.

"I'm a huge Jesse Marsch fan. What he's done, his journey and how he's gone about his playing style through the Red Bull organisation into the Premier League he's someone I have great admiration for. I'm keen to have a chat with them."

Moon and his staff took in the first pre-season friendly of Leeds' summer, remotely, and while he's expecting little in the way of a tactical surprise when the game kicks off, he's preparing his players to expect a tough time.

"We had a look at them in their last match before they left against Blackpool," he told the YEP.