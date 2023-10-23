Leeds United recovered from 2-0 down to ultimately record a thrilling 3-2 victory at Saturday’s Championship hosts Norwich City – much to the delight of the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend triumph at Carrow Road including a “cut above” Whites pair, “Achilles heel”, team shape switch and a particular new boost in sight.

KEITH INGHAM

Wow! That was some game. Leeds incredibly came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and send fans up and down the country and worldwide into raptures. The magnificent victory took Leeds to third in the Championship.

Despite going behind early to a Shane Duffy goal, Leeds should have been enjoying their half-time orange with a smile on their faces. They didn’t because of woeful finishing by Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter. To rub salt into the wound, Norwich made it 2-0 just before the break.

Whatever, if anything, was said by Daniel Farke during the break inspired the Whites. Daniel James got around the back of the Norwich defence to force Duffy to reduce arrears with an own goal.

Leeds now wanted all three points. Step forward Crysencio Summerville, his first came as a ball reached him from a corner, the youngster beating the substitute Norwich keeper with a superb bending shot. Georginio then put in the most exquisite ball through to Summerville who took it on and beat George Long with ease, cue delirium in the away end.

A fantastic win but Leeds must now concentrate on Stoke City on Wednesday. RIP Sir ‘Bobby’ Charlton, a hero of 66 and a gentleman.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

ANDY RHODES

With Leeds heading into the international break in good form, the worry was that the brief hiatus may interrupt their stride. That looked to be about right at half-time in Norwich with the Whites guilty of slack defending and poor finishing.

However, positive signs were there and the hosts did look beatable in defence. All Leeds needed to restore some hope was a goal; once Shane Duffy put through his own net Daniel Farke will have known there was a chance. His switch to go 3-5-2 worked perfectly and showed why he was able to win this league twice before.

Once again, the most positive aspect of the game was the combination of Leeds’ attacking players. It seems that with every game they play, one has a stand-out performance. This time it was Crysencio Summerville whose two goals put Leeds third in the table. After a slow start to the season, Leeds now have some serious momentum.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds were caught cold in the fourth minute with one of our Achilles’ heels – failing to mark at a corner kick, not the first time this season we’ve conceded early. But then Leeds created more than enough openings to win three or four games but, time after time, we missed the target!

Predictably, we were then caught with a rare break, and more Keystone Cops’ defending allowed Gomes Sara to score. Two goals down at half-time it looked bleak, but still we knew that wasn’t a fair reflection albeit Leeds’ lack of quality in both boxes was a worry.

It took Leeds until just after the hour mark to start to turn the game around and we needed a bit of luck to get us started as Shane Duffy put Dan James’ cross into his own net. Then it was all-out attack as we brought on Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto and played with just three recognised defenders.

It did the trick; Norwich couldn’t hold out as Crysencio Summerville gave a five-star performance curling in the equaliser and then running from his own half before steering the ball inside the far post – two shots in stark contrast to our woeful first-half efforts!

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

NEIL GREWER

A brilliant result and with other results going favourably, Leeds sit third in the league with second place in our sights. But the performance was not without room for improvement. Clearly we still need to work on defending set pieces and not conceding early doors.

The full-backs were perceived weaknesses targeted by Norwich but hopefully the players we have due to return from injury will help here and I am looking forward to seeing Djed Spence especially. Spence should add pace and physicality defensively plus creativity going forward.

Shooting accuracy also needs attention as we should have a better ‘goals to attempts’ ratio. Two down at half-time gave us a mountain to climb (a quality second goal though in fairness though).

Going forward, Crysencio Summerville scored two cracking goals and the contribution from Georginio Rutter was again immense. Daniel Farke must take great credit for the form of these two players who look a cut above the rest in this league and for masterminding a result which looked unlikely at half-time. Happy days. MOT.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

MIKE GILL

The Whites got off to the worst possible start when Shane Duffy converted a corner with a fine near post header after only four minutes. Duffy had the ball in the net shortly afterwards only for it to be disallowed for a push.Before they knew it the Whites were two behind after a fine piece of individual brilliance from Gomes Sara.

While all this was going on United created chance after chance, with Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara and Dan James coming very close. Despite all their efforts they finished the first half two goals down

The scoring opportunities continued and shortly after the hour, James showed his pace before producing a killer cutback which Duffy turned into his own net. Urged on by the Leeds faithful, Crysencio Summerville added some brilliance of his own and made it 2-2 with less than 15 minutes left to play. Boosted by the addition of Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto, Leeds went for the jugular.

Deep in his own half, Georginio Rutter sent Summerville away for the Flying Dutchman to sail through the Norwich defence and score a fine winner. Wow!