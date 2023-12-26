Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier can feel 'hard done by' with the decision to send him off for an altercation with Milutin Osmajic at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

The Leeds stopper was shown a straight red card for raising his hands to Preston forward Osmajic, who himself had shoved the Frenchman after a coming together between Meslier and Ben Whiteman.

Daniel Farke bemoaned Osmajic's theatrical reaction during his post-match press conference but conceded that Meslier - still only 23 years of age, but vastly experienced - needs to react smarter in such situations when opposition players attempt provocations.

The view from the opposing dugout was somewhat similar with Lowe admitting the decision to send Meslier off was 'a bit soft' although the 45-year-old's overriding emotion towards the matter was one of apathy, telling reporters he 'didn't really care' as his team had won the game.

"I don't really care to be honest," Lowe began when asked how he saw the incident. "If it was me, I'd say it was a bit soft but you raise your hands. It's unfortunate for him, but you can't raise your hands.

"Once that happens you have to keep going, when they went down to 10 it galvanised them a bit," Lowe added.

The Preston boss has been under increasing scrutiny from supporters after a run of three wins in 16 Championship games prior to their Boxing Day victory over Leeds. He was especially pleased with his players' application and work-rate in going 'toe-to-toe' with Farke's side in terms of aggression and physicality.

"We didn't go toe-to-toe with them in terms of quality and passing and whatever else. We went toe-to-toe with them in being solid and hard and resolute to beat," Lowe said, before sharing his final thoughts on Meslier.

"We don't talk about anybody's temperament [before games]. I think the 'keeper will feel a little hard done by, but you can't raise your hands can you? I don't want to see anyone get sent off. He reacted to Whitey first and then smacked Milly.