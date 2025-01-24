‘A big nuisance’ - Leeds United loanee earns rave reviews for role in promotion race stunner
This weekend's Championship schedule kicked off in South Yorkshire with a meeting between Chris Wilder's second-place Blades and new boss Ruben Selles' Hull City.
Sheffield United had the chance to return to the top of the table for the entire weekend, at least, with Leeds and Burnley not due to play until Monday night. However, Wilder's men faltered on home turf for only the second time this season, losing by a comprehensive scoreline to division strugglers Hull.
Goals from Matt Crooks, Matty Jacob and a Harrison Burrows own goal ensured of a 3-0 defeat for the Blades, giving Leeds and Burnley extra incentive ahead of their encounter at Turf Moor on Monday evening.
United could go four points clear at the top of the Championship with victory in Lancashire opening up a six-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, while Burnley could go level on points with the league leaders if they manage to get the better of Daniel Farke's team for the second time this season.
Following Hull's resounding win at Bramall Lane, which January loanee Gelhardt started in after scoring a spectacular effort in City's defeat by QPR in midweek, the 22-year-old was hailed by the visitors' support.
X user @HullCityItalian posted: "Joe Gelhardt is a warrior, I bloody hope we can get him permanently. 3 games and I love him"
@HullCityGeo added: "Joe Gelhardt, Alzate, Drameh were huge standouts for me tonight."
@duncann93 said: "Gelhardt is this seasons Delap", referencing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap who spent last season on loan at the MKM Stadium, scoring eight times.
"Joe gelhardt is a breath of fresh air", posted X account @Jake42502416, while @HullTalk concurred: "I can’t remember enjoying a performance like that for a long long time, every player was excellent, Gelhardt was very impressive and a big nuisance".
Gelhardt's loan deal with Hull runs until the end of the season but it appears the Wigan Athletic academy graduate has already ingratiated himself to his new supporters.
