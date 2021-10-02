Leeds United defeated Watford 1-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League. Pic: Getty

@MattinhoGotGame Bout time. Need to be far more clinical going forward because on another day we could be 7 games without a win. Plenty of positives to build on though.. Onto the next!

@MoscowhiteTSB Full time. Our players looked loads better than their players so we won 1-0. It helped that Watford were awful but I didn't want to tweet that earlier and risk jinxing it.

@dp_ni For us Leeds fans of an older vintage, 1 nil wins aren't good for the heart. #lufc

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@LeedsUtdRyan Leeds needed that win today.. Dan James was brilliant and Watford couldn't cope with him.. #lufc #mot

@dingleburtdev_2 Jamie Shack man of the match for me. Superb and a great way to head on a international break. #lufc

@LeroySweeney7 A win, is a win. So, so wasteful though! Shooting practice first thing Monday! #lufc #LEEWAT

@_DannyP9 Massive win! Firpo’s best game yet, Cooper solid, Shackleton class, Klich essential to this midfield, Dan James a constant threat, Rodrigo as a 9 just works. Good to get a bit of momentum going, right before the international break… #LUFC #LEEWAT

@D_I_N_G Huge win. Played well going forward BUT WE MUST learn to better slow the game and KILL it. When chances get missed (as they did today), that’s what still allows you to win games. Not Bielsa’s way I know, but it will cost us in the long run if we can’t learn that. #lufc #mot

@DaveKWilliams That was a 1-0 battering. Felt a lot like one of our Championship games where you can’t quite believe it wasn’t 3-0 or 4-0 and kept you on your toes for the full 90. Thank F for that. #lufc

@LUFC_Tuz That were excellent today, even against Watford, if we scored 2nd we'd have got 6. Shack and James outstanding today. Get in Leeds. GET IN!! #LUFC