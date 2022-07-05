9 players linked with Leeds United transfer and their current market value

Leeds United continue to be linked with a number of highly-rated stars.

Leeds United have already shown that they are not averse to splashing the cash this summer.

Deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, and Dark Gyabi have meant that the Whites have been busier than most in the early stages of the transfer window.

Monday’s confirmation of Kalvin Phillips’ move to Manchester City looks to have significantly boosted the coffers at Elland Road too, and the expectation is that Jesse Marsch’s men will continue to push their impressive recruitment drive in the coming days and weeks.

But how much will they have to spend to bring in the players they want?

To answer that question, we’ve taken a look at nine reported Leeds targets and their respective market values, according to stats database Transfermarkt.

Check out the list below...

1. Tyler Adams - RB Leipzig Estimated market value - £15.3m Photo Sales

2. Luis Sinisterra - Feyenoord Estimated market value - £22.5m Photo Sales

3. Mohamed Camara - RB Salzburg Estimated market value - £24.3m Photo Sales

4. Nathan Collins - Burnley Estimated market value - £9m Photo Sales