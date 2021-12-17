9 Leeds United loanees the Whites could recall during the January transfer window

As the Whites' injury woes continue, Bielsa is left with just ten first-team regulars available for the Arsenal clash.
The Argentine has acknowledged that handling absences is a challenge facing all managers - not just him - and believes that working around the circumstances is just another part of his role as head coach.
But lots of Whites fans are looking to the January window as an opportunity to protect the team from further injury crises in the new year.
In his press conference on Wednesday, Bielsa wouldn’t be drawn on who the club are targeting, and stressed that anyone joining the squad would need to be better than the players already at Elland Road.
The same rule applies, he said, to loan players - loanees departed in order to improve their condition, so a recall would only be considered if players have sufficiently progressed at their temporary club.
“Every player that's on loan that can be recovered, [if what] they've manifested in these six months [has] gone past their competitive level and it is similar to that of the players in the squad we possess at the moment,” Bielsa said.
Ten players departed Elland Road over the summer to ply their trade at clubs across the EFL and Europe. Ian Poveda has already returned to Leeds to recover from an unfortunate injury suffered while in action for loan club Blackburn Rovers, which is likely to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Ahead of the opening of the transfer window on January 1, we take a look at all of the Leeds players that the club could recall back to LS11: