9 Leeds United loanees the Whites could recall during the January transfer window

As the Whites' injury woes continue, Bielsa is left with just ten first-team regulars available for the Arsenal clash.

The Argentine has acknowledged that handling absences is a challenge facing all managers - not just him - and believes that working around the circumstances is just another part of his role as head coach.

But lots of Whites fans are looking to the January window as an opportunity to protect the team from further injury crises in the new year.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Bielsa wouldn’t be drawn on who the club are targeting, and stressed that anyone joining the squad would need to be better than the players already at Elland Road.

The same rule applies, he said, to loan players - loanees departed in order to improve their condition, so a recall would only be considered if players have sufficiently progressed at their temporary club.

“Every player that's on loan that can be recovered, [if what] they've manifested in these six months [has] gone past their competitive level and it is similar to that of the players in the squad we possess at the moment,” Bielsa said.

Ten players departed Elland Road over the summer to ply their trade at clubs across the EFL and Europe. Ian Poveda has already returned to Leeds to recover from an unfortunate injury suffered while in action for loan club Blackburn Rovers, which is likely to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Ahead of the opening of the transfer window on January 1, we take a look at all of the Leeds players that the club could recall back to LS11:

1. Ryan Edmondson - Fleetwood Town Relied upon as an option from the bench so far, Edmondson is yet to score a goal in League One this season. The 20-year-old striker has found opportunities in Fleetwood's EFL Trophy campaign, though, registering three goal contributions in four starts.

2. Mateusz Bogusz - UD Ibiza Bogusz is a regular starter for Ibiza and has scored a couple of very eye-catching goals for the Spanish side. The Pole has also given a good account of himself for his national side in the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, registering three goal contributions in six starts.

3. Leif Davis - AFC Bournemouth This season Davis has lost out to Jordan Zemura in the fight to be Scott Parker's preferred left-back, but when Zemura's ankle injury saw Davis swapped into the starting line-up against Swansea, the 21-year-old registered an assist and kept his place for the games that followed.

4. Kun Temenuzhkov - Real Unión Having already matched last season's tally of three goals, Temenuhzkov is showing signs of the progress Bielsa craves. The 21-year-old has stepped off the bench for Real nine times and made four starts.