9 free agents still available to Leeds United, including former Man Utd and Stade-Rennais stars - gallery

A look at some of the most talented free agents available to Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 17:42 GMT

Leeds United have enjoyed a fine start to the season, but they are still likely to add to their squad this January. The Whites are currently third and closing in on the top two, slashing the gap to top spot from 14 points to eight over recent weeks.

Daniel Farke's men have their eyes firmly set on automatic promotion, but Ipswich Town and Leicester City have made it clear it will be a tough battle through the back-end of the season. January could prove key, and while Leeds will be willing to spend money, we have rounded up some of the best free agents still available from the summer. Take a look below.

1. Souleyman Doumbia

2. Xeka

3. Marco Benassi

4. Roberto Soriano

5. Jean-Paul Boetius

6. Tanguy Coulibaly

