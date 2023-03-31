News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

89 pictures of Leeds United fans taking you back to 2019/20 season as Premier League promotion celebrated

Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League as Championship winners in 2019-20 after finishing the season 10 points clear of West Brom in second.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

It is approaching three years since Leeds United celebrated their return to the Premier League after a 16-year exodus from the top flight.

The Whites’ return to the elite of English football was confirmed when West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town beat West Brom 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on July 17.

Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe struck the decisive goal which was celebrated across West Yorkshire, as the result also sealed the Terriers’ Championship status amid a relegation battle.

The moment was met with wild celebrations at Elland Road, with supporters gathering outside the stadium as the players celebrated inside the ground.

The final nine matches were played behind closed doors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the season had been delayed by three months as games were postponed.

Om July 19, Leeds clinched the Championship title with a 3-1 win at Derby County, sparking more celebrations outside their home stadium and at Millennium Square.

There was also more crowds gathered on the final day of the season on July 22 as the Whites lifted the trophy. We have picked some of the best fan pictures from throughout the season - starting with an away win at Bristol City all the way to the 4-0 win over Charlton.

See yourself or anyone you know in these brilliant photos? Take a look...

Leeds United fans celebrate after winning the Sky Bet Championship title at Millennium Square

1. Leeds, Leeds, Leeds

Leeds United fans celebrate after winning the Sky Bet Championship title at Millennium Square

Photo Sales
A Leeds United fan celebrates the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019

2. Bristol City 1-3 Leeds United

A Leeds United fan celebrates the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019

Photo Sales
A fan of Leeds United shows his support during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019

3. Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest

A fan of Leeds United shows his support during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019

Photo Sales
Leeds United fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019

4. Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Leeds United fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 23
Premier LeagueHuddersfield TownWest Yorkshire