Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League as Championship winners in 2019-20 after finishing the season 10 points clear of West Brom in second.

It is approaching three years since Leeds United celebrated their return to the Premier League after a 16-year exodus from the top flight.

The Whites’ return to the elite of English football was confirmed when West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town beat West Brom 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on July 17.

Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe struck the decisive goal which was celebrated across West Yorkshire, as the result also sealed the Terriers’ Championship status amid a relegation battle.

The moment was met with wild celebrations at Elland Road, with supporters gathering outside the stadium as the players celebrated inside the ground.

The final nine matches were played behind closed doors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the season had been delayed by three months as games were postponed.

Om July 19, Leeds clinched the Championship title with a 3-1 win at Derby County, sparking more celebrations outside their home stadium and at Millennium Square.

There was also more crowds gathered on the final day of the season on July 22 as the Whites lifted the trophy. We have picked some of the best fan pictures from throughout the season - starting with an away win at Bristol City all the way to the 4-0 win over Charlton.

See yourself or anyone you know in these brilliant photos? Take a look...

1 . Leeds, Leeds, Leeds Leeds United fans celebrate after winning the Sky Bet Championship title at Millennium Square Photo Sales

2 . Bristol City 1-3 Leeds United A Leeds United fan celebrates the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019 Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest A fan of Leeds United shows his support during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 Photo Sales

4 . Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest Leeds United fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 Photo Sales