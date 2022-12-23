News you can trust since 1890
8 players linked with Leeds United ahead of the January transfer window - gallery

A look at some of the players who have been linked with a January transfer to Leeds United.

By Jamie Kemble
4 minutes ago

Leeds United are now closing in on their return to Premier League action, but they will already have half an eye on the January transfer window.

We are now around a week from the window swinging open, and Jesse Marsch needs to add strength to his squad. Leeds have endured a mixed start to the season, and they are much closer to the bottom three than they would like to be. The Whites are likely to add depth at left-back, while also signing a striker, and they could yet add to other positions.

With that in mind, we have rounded up eight players who have been linked with a move to Elland Road ahead of January.

Take a look below...

1. Mason Holgate

Leeds are being linked with a move for Everton centre-back Mason Holgate, who has only made four Premier League appearances so far this season.

2. Noa Lang

Club Brugge star Noa Lang has been linked in recent weeks, but a recent injurycould stifle Leeds interest.

3. George Hall

Leeds had a bid rejected for Hall during the summer window, and they are still said to be interested. Hall is now said to be valued at £15million or more.

4. Jesus Vazquez

Leeds have been admirers of Vazquez for some time, and it’s no secret they want to add depth at left-back. The 19-year-old could be an option with Valencia reportedly open to a sale.

