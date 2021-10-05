8 memorable moments from Leeds United star Raphinha's first year at Elland Road

Raphinha arrived at Leeds United for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £17 million.

And what a bargain he has turned out to be.

The winger almost instantly became one of the most reliably excellent performers of Marcelo Bielsa's side and has turned heads far and wide.

As one of the Premier League's rising stars, Leeds fans have no delusions about the chances of Raphinha stopping long at Elland Road, but that won't stop them cherishing him while he's around.

One year on from his signing, we take a look at some of his best moments so far.

1. Raphinha's first goal Everton were frustrating a dominant Leeds United at Goodison Park when, with five minutes remaining, Raphinha took matters into his own hands. After receiving the ball 20 yards from Jordan Pickford’s goal, the Brazilian glanced up to find his next pass. Instead, he shot hard and low into the bottom corner to take all three points for Leeds. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Raphinha's shorts Never mind Jack Grealish’s socks, what’s going on with Raphinha’s shorts? The winger has puzzled Whites fans with his origami kit arrangements. Aerodynamics? Comfort? Style? It’s anyone’s guess. Photo: Carl Recine Photo Sales

3. Ridiculous skill When Leeds beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Elland Road, there was as much post-match talk about Raphinha’s outrageous showboating as there was the team performance that earned the three points. The Brazilian thrilled Whites fans by humiliating Eagles’ defender Gary Cahill with an eye-catching piece of skill - a spin and a nutmeg rolled into one. Photo: Tim Keeton Photo Sales

4. Transfer announcement Rennes fans were understandably gutted to lose their prized player. Whites fans were especially amused by one Frenchman who took to Twitter wondering why Raphinha would trade in the opportunity for Champion’s League football for a second-rate club in ‘fish and chip country’. Leeds United responded appropriately, dispatching one of the media team to Graveley’s to set up a comical ‘don’t got to bed just yet’ tweet. Photo: Leon Neal Photo Sales