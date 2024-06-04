Plenty of player movement at Elland Road is expected over the next few months following the club’s failure to seal promotion and Profit and Sustainability Rules. Fresh investment from new minority owners Red Bull will help, but chairman Paraag Marathe has already admitted to the YEP that there will be “certain trade-offs” that the club will have to make. New arrivals will also be expected at LS11 in a bid to give boss Daniel Farke the squad he needs to bag promotion at the second attempt. But Leeds have a history of producing fine talent from within and via the club’s Academy. United’s under-18s reached last year’s FA Youth Cup final, suggesting the future at Leeds is extremely bright. Be it from that side or elsewhere, here, we run through eight Leeds youngsters who could potentially shine next season.