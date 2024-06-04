Plenty of player movement at Elland Road is expected over the next few months following the club’s failure to seal promotion and Profit and Sustainability Rules. Fresh investment from new minority owners Red Bull will help, but chairman Paraag Marathe has already admitted to the YEP that there will be “certain trade-offs” that the club will have to make. New arrivals will also be expected at LS11 in a bid to give boss Daniel Farke the squad he needs to bag promotion at the second attempt. But Leeds have a history of producing fine talent from within and via the club’s Academy. United’s under-18s reached last year’s FA Youth Cup final, suggesting the future at Leeds is extremely bright. Be it from that side or elsewhere, here, we run through eight Leeds youngsters who could potentially shine next season.
1. Charlie Crew
Top of the list. At just 17 years of age, the midfielder has already been called up to the Wales senior squad, boss Rob Page hailing a player with "loads of potential" and describing Crew's football ability as "special". Both Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville highlighted Crew as one to look out from the Academy when speaking to Football Manager at the EFL Awards. Crew is yet to make his senior debut but he's already made Daniel Farke's bench three times. A big step forward looks certain next season. Photo: LUFC
2. Mateo Joseph
A young no 9 who needs no introduction yet one who is still incredibly awaiting his first league start. Joseph, still only 20, has impressed just about every time he has been brought on off the bench and more minutes must surely be in the offing next season. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Darko Gyabi
A bit of a long shot as Gyabi was loaned out to Plymouth last season and bagged just nine league starts before suffering a groin injury which required surgery and ended his season. Quite whether Gyabi can get himself into Daniel Farke's immediate first team plans remains to be seen but the midfielder has time on his side at 20 years old and Leeds paid £5m to land him from Manchester City. The talent is definitely there with the England under-20s youth international. Lewis Bate, slightly older at 21 and who spent last season on loan at MK Dons, is a similar possible shout. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA
4. Charlie Cresswell - and Alfie
A pit of a punt and a bit of a stretch but at 21 years of age Cresswell can still just about be described as a youngster and there is no doubt the talent is there. Whether he ultimately shines at Leeds or somewhere else remains to be seen and the defender has become a bit of a forgotten man upon being handed so few opportunities. But Cresswell remains a big part of the England under-21s squad, has always looked a good young centre-back and excelled in his season long loan at Millwall. Perhaps he can take a big jump forward next season. Expect further progress from his 16-year-old brother Alfie too, another defender, and under-18s players' player of the season. Photo: Michael Regan
5. Josh McDonald
A real long shot in a 17-year-old who hasn't made the first team squad yet. But Scotland youth international winger McDonald has regularly stood out for United's under-18s, showing blistering pace, skill and very often end product. Signed from Hamilton Academical last summer, McDonald appeals as one who could take a big step forward next season. Similar comments apply to another young Scot in striker Lewis Pirie whilst team-mate Reuben Lopata-White looks a promising young centre-back. Photo: Naomi Baker
6. Joe Snowdon
Another long shot and another player yet to make a first team squad but 20-year-old attacking midfielder Snowdon ended the season with a late goals spree for the under-21s who had a tough season and Snowdon looked a player making rapid progress. Interesting to see what happens next with the under-21s' players' player of the season who surprisingly doesn't have any youth international caps. Photo: Simon Davies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.