7 footballers that are still signed to Premier League clubs that you probably forgot about

Every year there is always some extremely memorable buys - such as Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United – while some deals may go under the radar and simply just not go to plan.
Those players may have a disappointing season at their new club before being sent out on loan or spend their weekends watching the match on their television at home.
Here are seven of those footballers that you might have forgotten still play in the Premier League.
Did you remember them all?
1. John Ruddy
John Ruddy signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers and was a regular for them during their time in the Championship. However, the arrival of Rui Patricio knocked Ruddy out of the starting XI and the 34-year-old has made one Premier League appearance since their promotion in 2018.
Photo: David Rogers
2. Phil Bardsley
Phil Bardsley is a well known name around the Premier League, previously playing for Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke City. However, at the age of 36-years-old, many will be surprised to know he still plays for Burnley and hasn't been released. The full-back made four appearances in the league for the Clarets last season and has been an unused substitute in each of their four matches so far.
Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Phil Jones
Phil Jones was one of the most memorable faces (literally) when he was a regular for Manchester United, however he hasn't made an appearance for the Red Devils since January 2020. While he has dropped down the pecking order, the defender has been out with an injury for 20 months and played his first competitive fixture since for United's U23 side at the weekend.
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Kenedy
Kenedy had good potential when he joined Chelsea in 2015 and enjoyed a positive loan spell with Newcastle United during the 2018/19 season, however has been forgotten about since. The Brazilian hasn't made a Premier League appearance since he left St. James' Park and was instead sent out on loan to Getafe, Grenada and Flamengo.
Photo: Clive Rose