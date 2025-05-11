A week has passed since Leeds United’s dramatic final day Championship title win - yet the memories of the celebrations that followed remain fresh in the memory.

Daniel Farke’s already-promoted Whites sealed the title with a last gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle which ensured the squad had the Championship trophy with them for Bank Holiday Monday’s parade through the city of Leeds.

An estimated 150,000 fans packed the streets to salute their heroes before the squad headed off for end of season celebrations in Las Vegas.

Here, via Asadour Guzelian and YEP photographer Steve Riding and 60 more pictures of United’s fans and players at the packed out parade.

1 . Leeds United parade Leeds United parade | Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United parade Leeds United parade | Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United parade Leeds United parade | Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

4 . Leeds United parade Leeds United parade | Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

5 . Leeds United parade Leeds United parade | Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales