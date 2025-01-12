Leeds United maintain they are expecting a quiet transfer window this month and so any fans hoping for a mid-season influx of signings will be left disappointed. Daniel Farke has rightly pointed out the risk surrounding January additions and the German undoubtedly has a squad good enough to win promotion already - but it hasn’t always been like that.

Supporters will remember January also being mostly quiet during Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure but even he was forced into the market at times, while Leeds under several previous managers over the last decade have been caught scrambling. The pressure of mid-season business has produced some diamonds in West Yorkshire, but it has also been the catalyst for some of the club’s worst ever purchases.

Taking a look at every January transfer window of the past 10 years, the YEP has picked out six mid-season signings we believe Leeds got right - with six more they definitely didn’t. Take a look below to see if you agree.

Georginio Rutter - got it right While Leeds didn't need an exciting future prospect in the midst of a relegation battle in January 2023, few could label Georginio a flop after last season. The Frenchman created moments of magic in the Championship and became a huge fan favourite. Unfortunately, failure to win promotion was the catalyst for his £40m Brighton move in August, but his Whites highlight reel is a reminder of the quality Victor Orta signed. | Getty Images

Pascal Struijk - got it right Leeds have taken a gamble on plenty of young players that haven't worked out, but someone like Struijk is the reason that tactic pays dividends. Signed as an 18-year-old free agent after his Ajax contract expired back in January 2018 and after coming through the age groups, cemented himself as a regular starter during three Premier League seasons. Now one of Daniel Farke's vice captains and arguably the Championship's best centre-back. | Getty Images

Adam Forshaw - got it right Injury issues plagued Forshaw's five-and-a-half-year spell at Elland Road but having cost just £4.5m, he still proved good value for money in helping Leeds win promotion before enjoying regular Premier League football. And if that's not enough, take comfort knowing Marcelo Bielsa rated him so highly after labelling the midfielder 'between the better players of the team'. | Getty Images

Pablo Hernandez - got it right Bending the rules a little for this one, given Leeds signed Hernandez on loan in the summer, but the decision to take him from Al-Arabi permanently was made in January 2017 and the rest is history. Admitted to playing some of the best football of his career under Bielsa, despite being well into his 30s, and at time single-handedly dragged the Whites to promotion. His goal at Swansea will never be forgotten. Photo: Harry Trump

Tyler Roberts - got it right Much like Forshaw, the Welshman's £2.5m January 2018 arrival can be seen as positive because of the trust Bielsa place in him. He played at least 20 league games in each of the Argentinian's three full seasons at Elland Road and while opinion was often divided among supporters, Roberts will always be a central part of the 2019/20 title-winning squad. | Getty Images