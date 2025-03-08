'50-50' - New chance of striker return boost for Portsmouth v Leeds United clash

Leeds visit Portsmouth in a Sunday high noon showdown at Fratton Park.

Leeds United’s weekend hosts Portsmouth have a “50-50” chance of receiving a striker return boost for Sunday’s visit of the Whites.

Australian youth international striker Thomas Waddingham joined Pompey towards the end of the January transfer window from A League side Brisbane Roar but the forward has missed his side’s last five league games due to a groin issue.

Waddingham, though, could now return for Sunday’s Championship visit of Leeds to give his side a much-needed boost on the team news front.

A host of players remain out injured including Jordan Williams who will not return until after the international break.

Ex-Leeds defender Connor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Ibane Bowat, Callum Lane and Paddy Lane are also all out for the hosts.

Providing his team news, Pompey boss John Mousinho told the club’s website: “We’re expecting Jordan Williams to be back and fully fit for the Blackburn game after international break.

“Thomas Waddingham looks okay and is probably 50/50 for the weekend, but failing that, should be available to face Plymouth.”