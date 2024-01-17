Eddie Gray doesn't need to be told that he is loved at Leeds United but he does have to be shown that he will be remembered.

Today the birthday boy celebrates 76 years on the planet, 60 of which have been spent in a love affair with Leeds United that yielded glory unlikely to be repeated. Part of the club's greatest ever team, and not just a part but a main character, Gray is held in the kind of esteem that ensures he can never pay a visit to Elland Road without being treated like royalty by supporters. The generation of fans lucky enough to have him as their boyhood idol are now approaching their own pension years, but you see them nudging kids or even grandkids forward for photos whenever Gray draws near.

Gray is a regular feature of the Elland Road directors box, where Howard Wilkinson has also recently been spotted. Now 80, the English First Division title-winning manager is another who must be wholly certain of his standing with Whites fans. Wilkinson is another whose contribution to the club was transformative. Where Gray's dancing feet helped to take Leeds to new heights on the pitch, Wilkinson's grey matter took them into a new era of talent development that continues to reap rewards to this day. Thorp Arch and its academy are the result of Wilkinson's determination to find a 'better way' when it came to bringing youngsters into professional football. On Tuesday night, when Leeds announced a new contract for 17-year-old Archie Gray, they did so with a pair of photographs that showed him as a 2012 Elland Road mascot for a young Sam Byram, and as a 2024 team-mate alongside Byram. The past, present and future of Leeds United and products of Wilkinson's youth development ideas.

Back when Leeds parted company with Marcelo Bielsa they vowed to install a permanent tribute to the legendary head coach, at Elland Road. There was the never-to-materialise and largely ill-received marble bucket idea and then Andrea Radrizzan revealed he wanted to rename Thorp Arch after the Argentine, to whom he had written for permission. That permission never came was a surprise to precisely none of those who followed Bielsa's time at Leeds with any measure of attention, and had he responded then the intended recipient of the honour would surely have firstly declined and secondly pointed to Wilkinson's longer-reaching contribution when it came to Thorp Arch. Bielsa took Wilkinson's brainchild facility, spruced it up and ran with it, out of the Championship and into the hearts of Leeds fans. Bielsa's was another transformative impact, turning the likes of Kalvin Phillips into Premier League footballers. Was it not for Wilkinson, however, and a long-established academy, would there ever have been a Kalvin Phillips?

Last week Leeds said goodbye to another of Bielsa's generals, granting Luke Ayling's wish to join Middlesbrough after seven and a half years of living the dream. The club, perhaps with Mateusz Klich's sudden, wrenching exit still fresh in minds, made sure to pay a fitting tribute in their media output and extended an invitation for Ayling to return to Elland Road for an appropriate send-off, a display of affection worthy of his service to the badge. It came across as a genuine attempt to express the appreciation that footballers do not or cannot always get while they're wearing the shirt and going through the ups and downs of form, having their performances or place in the team debated in the result-centred discourse. That kind of gesture, a walk around the pitch to milk the applause of a full stadium, almost always comes after a player's time, because circumstance dictates. Players move on. It's different for those no longer active in the game, though. Their appreciation does not have to be delayed and if the painful loss of so many club legends during the pandemic taught Leeds anything it is that the time to say thank you is now.

FIGURE HEAD - Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has been a player, coach, manager and figure head at Elland Road and his contribution should be honoured appropriately in his lifetime. Pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

So often this game pays beautiful, long-lasting tribute to the greats when they are no longer able or present to play a part in the celebrations of their achievements. How many of the best players or managers at any number of clubs have been afforded the chance to cut the ribbon and stand back to see a permanent paean to their toil? A recent meeting of the Leeds United Supporters Trust played host to club chairman Paraag Marathe and fans made him aware of their desire to see the likes of Gray and Wilkinson honoured properly. It might be a new and forward-looking ownership regime at Elland Road but they have responsibilities to the past and to those whose shoulders they stand on. Without men like Gray and Wilkinson, who lit a fire under the people of Leeds that still burns for the football club today, Leeds United would not have been half as attractive a proposition for Marathe and his investment group.