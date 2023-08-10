Leeds United co-owner and San Francisco 49ers chief executive Jed York has been accused of insider trading by investors involved with online education company Chegg.

York is alleged to have made in excess of $1 million from the sale of shares before a cheating scandal surrounding student examinations made news in the United States.

Investors have brought two lawsuits against York and fellow high-ranking Chegg board members.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, “the lawsuits also accuse York, along with Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig and several other company executives, of illegal insider trading for allegedly unloading Chegg stock at the top of the market without informing investors about the extent of the cheating scandal. York made $1.4 million in profit on the sale of 20,000 shares “at artificially inflated prices.”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Owner Jed York of the San Francisco 49ers is seen on the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Subsequent publicity surrounding Chegg’s role in the cheating activity led to the company’s share price tumbling.

49ers spokesperson Brian Brokaw is quoted to have said: “The 49ers are proud of the work we accomplished with Chegg to provide scholarships for first-generation students,” but made no reference to the allegations against York.

Four years ago, the 49ers partnered with Chegg to fund up to $100,000 in scholarships for first-generation college students from San Francisco’s Bay Area, according to the Chronicle.

York is the son of Denise DeBartolo York and John York, nephew of former 49ers owner Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. After graduating from university, York worked on Wall Street before being appointed Vice President of the 49ers. He currently holds the position of chief executive, and along with Paraag Marathe, is co-owner at Elland Road.

York is not understood to have a hands-on role at Leeds with chairman Marathe taking the lead on all matters this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Board members Rudy Cline-Thomas, Peter Lowy and Angus Kinnear were all in attendance along with Marathe at Leeds’ first game of the new season against Cardiff City last weekend.