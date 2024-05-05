49 photos of Leeds United supporters v Southampton plus weird Whites fan appearance at Leicester

Daniel Farke’s Whites needed an Elland Road victory against Southampton plus a Huddersfield Town win at Ipswich Town to jump into the Championship’s second automatic place on the final day. It meant an afternoon of checking phones for Ipswich updates as United's fans prayed for two results to go their way. Instead, they got the total opposite, Farke’s side falling to a 2-1 defeat and Ipswich recording a 2-0 triumph against the Terriers.

It meant joy for Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys who had only been promoted to the Championship last season as League One runners-up. Now they are heading for the Premier League along with Leicester City who had already been crowned champions after an epic battle with Ipswich and Leeds who looked to be reeling them in. Leicester have since taken great glee in rubbing United’s noses in it.

The Foxes took on Blackburn Rovers at the King Power on Saturday’s final day – and the Whites obsession continued with a mocked up Leeds ‘fan’ even spotted in the crowd. In the meantime, a crowd of 36,766 offered their usual brilliant support to Farke’s Whites at Elland Road and YEP photographer Tony Johnson was there to capture the action. Here, via Johnson, Getty Images and PA, are 49 photos of United’s fans – plus the bizarre Whites appearance at Leicester.

