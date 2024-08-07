Leeds United’s 2024/25 season gets underway this weekend and fans will flock to Elland Road for Saturday’s visit of Portsmouth. More than 36,000 will be inside the stadium and many many more will watch live on TV as Daniel Farke’s men kick off what they hope to be another enjoyable and successful campaign.

Among the millions of fans keeping a close eye on Leeds this season will be some well-known faces, with the club not short of famous supporters. As the only club in a major city, and with a history of great success and famous players from across the globe, some of the world’s most famous people call themselves Leeds fans.

From Premier League stars and famous golfers to Hollywood mega-stars and famous musicians, Leeds boast a raft of famous fans. Below, the Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 45 of them, ranked by their mega net worth.

1 . Rune Temte - Actor Reported net worth - £1 million | Getty Images for Disney Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jack P Shepherd, Actor Reported net worth - £1.2m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Mike Bushell, Presenter Reported net worth - £1.2m | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete Reported net worth - £1.2m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Alistair Brownlee, Athlete Reported net worth - £1.2m | Getty Images for IRONMAN Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales