Famous faces will be watching Leeds United as they take on Norwich City in the Championship play-offs this weekend

Leeds United travel to Carrow Road this weekend in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final clash with Norwich City this weekend. The Whites will be determined to claim the upper hand in the tie before welcoming the Canaries to Elland Road for the second leg next week but supporters certainly won’t be sitting comfortably, given the club’s wretched record in the play-offs.

Among those watching this Sunday’s action will be a number of famous faces and household names who are known to support Leeds. The Whites are one of the most supported football clubs around and it’s no surprise that celebrities from across the globe follow their games on a weekly basis.

