Leeds United might have spent a season outside the Premier League but they’re still renowned as one of the biggest and most appealing clubs on the planet. Elland Road is packed out most weeks, of course, as Daniel Farke’s side push for promotion to the top flight, but the supporter base goes much further than West Yorkshire, with fans cropping up around the world.
That could be down to the history of the club, the gleaming white shirts or for some it might be more of a modern thing with Marcelo Bielsa’s side attracting plenty of eyeballs.
Either way, a host of household names are known to support the Whites from soap stars, Darts champions, boxing superstars, Oscar winners and multiple Premier League title winners. Here’s 44 of them, ranked by their eye-watering net worth.