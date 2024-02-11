Leeds United have a stretch to go before their fate for the 2024/25 season is sealed. Since their relegation last year, the Whites have been fighting tooth and nail to ensure they are one of the three clubs that are promoted to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

Leicester City are currently leading the race by some margin and are outright favourites to lift the Championship trophy. Leeds and Southampton, who joined them as the relegated trio last season, are tussling for the second automatic promotion spot.

Even with their recent rollercoaster years, fans continue to pour through the turnstiles of Elland Road. The support is not just limited to West Yorkshire either, Leeds have a huge fanbase stretching to all corners of the world and among those are plenty of well-known celebrities.

We've listed 44 of the club's most high profile famous fans and ranked them based on their reported net worth. Take a look at the list below, how many did you know supported Leeds?

1 . Rune Temte - Actor Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales