Will Ferrell, who purchased a minority stake in Leeds United back in May, was present for the recent Championship clash with Burnley at Elland Road.

The actor visited the ground for the first time since his investment and was spotted posing for pitchside photos before heading to the directors’ box with chairman Paraag Marathe. Ferrell also held his first interview with LUTV, discussing his decision to invest in Leeds.

The Anchorman and Barbie star was also seen filming the South Stand belt out Marching On Together as the players filed onto the pitch.

By association with his minority stake, Leeds have gained a new famous face to add to their already impressive list of celebrity supporters. Ferrell is among some interesting names to back the Whites, so take a look below at some famous Leeds fans ranked by their reported net worth.

1 . Julian Barratt, Actor and Musician No reported net worth | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dan Bradbury, Golfer No reported net worth Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

3 . Rune Temte, Actor Reported net worth - £1m | Getty Images for Disney Photo Sales