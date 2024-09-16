44 celebrities who support Leeds United from athletes to Hollywood stars after Will Ferrell spotted at Elland Road

By Georgia Goulding
Published 16th Sep 2024, 18:00 GMT

The actor bought a minority stake in Leeds United earlier this year.

Will Ferrell, who purchased a minority stake in Leeds United back in May, was present for the recent Championship clash with Burnley at Elland Road.

The actor visited the ground for the first time since his investment and was spotted posing for pitchside photos before heading to the directors’ box with chairman Paraag Marathe. Ferrell also held his first interview with LUTV, discussing his decision to invest in Leeds.

The Anchorman and Barbie star was also seen filming the South Stand belt out Marching On Together as the players filed onto the pitch.

By association with his minority stake, Leeds have gained a new famous face to add to their already impressive list of celebrity supporters. Ferrell is among some interesting names to back the Whites, so take a look below at some famous Leeds fans ranked by their reported net worth.

No reported net worth

1. Julian Barratt, Actor and Musician

No reported net worth | Getty Images

No reported net worth

2. Dan Bradbury, Golfer

No reported net worth Photo: Luke Walker

Reported net worth - £1m

3. Rune Temte, Actor

Reported net worth - £1m | Getty Images for Disney

Reported net worth - £1.2m

4. Jack P Shepherd, Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Anthony Devlin

Reported net worth - £1.2m

6. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m | Getty Images

