Leeds United fans have showed unwavering support to their team this season

Leeds United’s difficult Premier League season did not mean reduced attendances at Elland Road with unwavering support shown both home and away this season by the Whites fanbase.

Elland Road’s atmosphere has received plenty of praise this season from opposition managers and fans and has also been hailed by a number of Leeds players.

Crysencio Summerville said earlier this year: “Leeds has the best atmosphere in England, it’s a really big club. The fans love me, I love the fans. The stadium is always full.”

Junior Firpo even claimed Elland Road boasted a better atmosphere than Barcelona’s Camp Nou. When asked earlier this season if a sold-out Elland Road was better than a packed-out Nou Camp, Firpo told Football Daily: “A packed Elland Road. The Nou Camp is a really big stadium and it is 90,000 people and it is unbelievable.

“But usually there are more tourists than fans. They go there to watch the best players play and used to go to watch [Lionel] Messi play but here [at Leeds] it is totally different. There are 35,000 people and it is rocking all the time. This is what I love.”

We have picked out pictures of fans and players from every Premier League game involving Leeds this season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

