41 photos of passionate Leeds United fans showing their unwavering support despite tough Premier League season

Leeds United fans have showed unwavering support to their team this season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 30th May 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:45 BST

Leeds United’s difficult Premier League season did not mean reduced attendances at Elland Road with unwavering support shown both home and away this season by the Whites fanbase.

Elland Road’s atmosphere has received plenty of praise this season from opposition managers and fans and has also been hailed by a number of Leeds players.

Crysencio Summerville said earlier this year: “Leeds has the best atmosphere in England, it’s a really big club. The fans love me, I love the fans. The stadium is always full.”

Junior Firpo even claimed Elland Road boasted a better atmosphere than Barcelona’s Camp Nou. When asked earlier this season if a sold-out Elland Road was better than a packed-out Nou Camp, Firpo told Football Daily: “A packed Elland Road. The Nou Camp is a really big stadium and it is 90,000 people and it is unbelievable.

“But usually there are more tourists than fans. They go there to watch the best players play and used to go to watch [Lionel] Messi play but here [at Leeds] it is totally different. There are 35,000 people and it is rocking all the time. This is what I love.”

We have picked out pictures of fans and players from every Premier League game involving Leeds this season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Leeds fan ahead of the opening-day win over Wolves

1. Leeds 2-1 Wolves, August 6

Leeds fan ahead of the opening-day win over Wolves

Photo Sales
Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates in front of the away fans

2. Southampton 2-2 Leeds United, August 13

Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates in front of the away fans

Photo Sales
Fans celebrate the victory

3. Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea, August 21

Fans celebrate the victory

Photo Sales
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch and Dan James thank the traveling supporters

4. Brighton 1-0 Leeds United, August 27

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch and Dan James thank the traveling supporters

Photo Sales
