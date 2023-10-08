Leeds news you can trust since 1890
39 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans v Bristol City and boss salute as attendance rises

Leeds United are heading into the international break with a spring in their step and so too are the vast majority of a bumper crowd inside Elland Road.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites took on Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday in the club’s last game before the October internationals, three days on from Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to QPR. A crowd of 32,663 witnessed the midweek win against the Rs but the gate rose to 36,386 for the weekend visit of the Robins in which goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe gave Leeds a 2-1 success.

YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the action and here are 39 brilliant photos of United’s fans, stars and a boss salute.

Leeds United v Bristol City.

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City.

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United v Bristol City

