39 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans v Bristol City and boss salute as attendance rises

Daniel Farke’s Whites took on Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday in the club’s last game before the October internationals, three days on from Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to QPR. A crowd of 32,663 witnessed the midweek win against the Rs but the gate rose to 36,386 for the weekend visit of the Robins in which goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe gave Leeds a 2-1 success.