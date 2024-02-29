Leeds news you can trust since 1890
34 fantastic photos of Leeds United's fans at Chelsea, club first and youngster's big night

Leeds United’s run in this season’s FA Cup was finally ended at Chelsea – but not without both team and fans making a big impression at Stamford Bridge.
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT

Leeds travelled to their historic London rivals missing several key players through injuries which led to boss Daniel Farke making five changes to his side. Twenty-year-old striker Mateo Joseph was handed just a third Leeds start upfront and the rapidly-emerging forward enjoyed a night to remember with his first goals for the club and indeed first in senior football via a superb brace.

Joseph’s impressive finish fired United into a seventh-minute lead at Stamford Bridge and the Spanish-born English youth international then doubled his and United’s tally to draw Leeds back level just before the hour mark. Joseph’s second-half header brought the contest all square at 2-2 and the fifth round encounter looked destined for extra-time until Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher broke Whites hearts with a 90th-minute winner to seal a 3-2 success for Mauricio Pochettino’s expensive side.

But United’s fans continued their strong showing in the Stamford Bridge stands, rightly haling their side’s efforts and generally enjoying a night to savour in West London despite the exit. Seventeen-year-old Archie Gray also again excelled for Leeds and here are 34 of the best pictures of United’s away fans at Chelsea on a night to remember for supporters and a new emerging young star.

