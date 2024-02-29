Leeds travelled to their historic London rivals missing several key players through injuries which led to boss Daniel Farke making five changes to his side. Twenty-year-old striker Mateo Joseph was handed just a third Leeds start upfront and the rapidly-emerging forward enjoyed a night to remember with his first goals for the club and indeed first in senior football via a superb brace.

Joseph’s impressive finish fired United into a seventh-minute lead at Stamford Bridge and the Spanish-born English youth international then doubled his and United’s tally to draw Leeds back level just before the hour mark. Joseph’s second-half header brought the contest all square at 2-2 and the fifth round encounter looked destined for extra-time until Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher broke Whites hearts with a 90th-minute winner to seal a 3-2 success for Mauricio Pochettino’s expensive side.

But United’s fans continued their strong showing in the Stamford Bridge stands, rightly haling their side’s efforts and generally enjoying a night to savour in West London despite the exit. Seventeen-year-old Archie Gray also again excelled for Leeds and here are 34 of the best pictures of United’s away fans at Chelsea on a night to remember for supporters and a new emerging young star.

