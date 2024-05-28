31 more brilliant photos of Leeds United's fans supporting Whites at Wembley play-off final

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th May 2024, 08:00 BST
There was one amazing Leeds United sight that will live long in the memory from Sunday’s play-off final – with pictures to cherish.

A third-placed finish in the Championship season consigned Leeds to the play-offs and Daniel Farke’s team brushed aside Norwich City in the semi-finals to set up a winner-takes-all Wembley final against Southampton. The Saints, who finished fourth, were the only team in the regular season to record the double over Leeds and an unwanted Whites hat-trick was sealed on Sunday as Adam Armstrong’s strike sealed a 1-0 win for Russell Martin’s side.

The gefeat will live long in the memory – but so too will the scenes of United’s amazing support inside the home of football. Here, via Varleys, Getty Images and PA, are 31 more brilliant photos of United’s fans during the game at Wembley amid an attendance of 85,862 for the richest game in football.

