31 more brilliant photos of Leeds United's fans supporting Whites at Wembley play-off final

A third-placed finish in the Championship season consigned Leeds to the play-offs and Daniel Farke’s team brushed aside Norwich City in the semi-finals to set up a winner-takes-all Wembley final against Southampton. The Saints, who finished fourth, were the only team in the regular season to record the double over Leeds and an unwanted Whites hat-trick was sealed on Sunday as Adam Armstrong’s strike sealed a 1-0 win for Russell Martin’s side.