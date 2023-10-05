Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

31 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans and players as 32,663 watch 1-0 win over QPR

Leeds United enjoyed a winning return to Elland Road on Wednesday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST

Leeds United fans celebrated a second-straight home in the Championship as Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 1-0 win over QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Whites responded well to Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Southampton as they moved back into the Championship’s top six. The win left them win 16 points from their opening 10 games, with five other sides also on that tally in a congested league table.

Crysencio Summerville slotted in the eventual matchwinner after nine minutes as Farke reflected: “I am really happy and pleased. I told the lads I am proud because you can be on a great spell like we were on before Southampton and after one bad result, the next game is very difficult.

“The confidence is not there like it was before and to grind out a result it’s never champagne or football fireworks, it’s always hard work. To bring this tight lead over the line and be there again with a clean sheet, a win, is fantastic and in this type of game you have to be there to be able to celebrate.”

Following the victory we have picked out some of the best fan and player pictures. Spot yourself, or anyone you know?

Leeds United fans in the stands during Wednesday’s win over QPR

1. Leeds United 1-0 QPR

Leeds United fans in the stands during Wednesday’s win over QPR

Photo Sales
Programme sellers interact with fans prior to kick off

2. Leeds United 1-0 QPR

Programme sellers interact with fans prior to kick off

Photo Sales
Leeds United fans in the stands during Wednesday’s win over QPR

3. Leeds United 1-0 QPR

Leeds United fans in the stands during Wednesday’s win over QPR

Photo Sales
Leeds United fans in the stands during Wednesday’s win over QPR

4. Leeds United 1-0 QPR

Leeds United fans in the stands during Wednesday’s win over QPR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeQPRElland RoadSouthamptonCrysencio Summerville