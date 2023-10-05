31 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans and players as 32,663 watch 1-0 win over QPR

Leeds United fans celebrated a second-straight home in the Championship as Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 1-0 win over QPR at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Whites responded well to Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Southampton as they moved back into the Championship’s top six. The win left them win 16 points from their opening 10 games, with five other sides also on that tally in a congested league table.

Crysencio Summerville slotted in the eventual matchwinner after nine minutes as Farke reflected: “I am really happy and pleased. I told the lads I am proud because you can be on a great spell like we were on before Southampton and after one bad result, the next game is very difficult.

“The confidence is not there like it was before and to grind out a result it’s never champagne or football fireworks, it’s always hard work. To bring this tight lead over the line and be there again with a clean sheet, a win, is fantastic and in this type of game you have to be there to be able to celebrate.”

Following the victory we have picked out some of the best fan and player pictures. Spot yourself, or anyone you know?

