29 Championship free agents available to Leeds United now transfer window is closed

By Georgia Goulding
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:13 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 18:28 BST

Leeds United had to navigate a tough summer transfer window after their relegation from the Premier League last season. While dealing with the headache of players wanting to leave, they also had a focus on bringing in new recruits, as their biggest mission is to gain promotion as quickly as possible.

The Whites brought in the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joël Piroe over the last few months, but sold Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts as part of their hefty outgoings list. A total of 10 players have also left Elland Road on loan, including Robin Koch.

The window may have closed but should Leeds desire any more firepower in their ranks, there are currently 29 players from the Championship without a permanent club. We’ve put together a full list of those without contracts right now who are available to snap up as free agents.

Last club: Preston North End

1. Josh Onomah

Last club: Preston North End

Last club: Stoke City

2. Peter Etebo

Last club: Stoke City

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

3. Stefan Johansen

Last club: Queens Park Rangers

Last club: West Bromwich Albion

4. Tom Rogic

Last club: West Bromwich Albion

