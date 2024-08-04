Saturday’s friendly presented just a second opportunity of the summer for United’s supporters to watch their team in action upon their return from a training camp in Germany which featured behind closed doors games against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04.

Both of those games produced Whites victories on the back of the 3-1 win at Harrogate Town in the first friendly of the summer. On a sunny and warm afternoon in West Yorkshire, United’s fans packed into Elland Road for the visit of La Liga side Valencia as the teams walked out to a new white and yellow ‘wall’ amid a mix of new Leeds home and yellow away shirts.

Amid a bumper attendance for a friendly of 32,973, YEP photographers Simon Hulme and Steve Riding were there to capture the action in the stands as well as on the pitch and here are selection of the best photographs.

