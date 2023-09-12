Leeds news you can trust since 1890
27 free agents released from the Premier League available to Leeds United

There are still 27 players who are without a club and are waiting to be snapped up.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 12th Sep 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 18:52 BST

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United signed, sold and loaned out players to get themselves in the best possible shape ahead of their 2023/24 season in the Championship.

A total of 15 senior players left Elland Road during the summer either on loan deals or permanently as the club balanced out the books. In return, nine new players came through the door but Daniel Farke still has options to consider if he wants some extra firepower in his team.

There are currently 27 players who have been released by Premier League clubs and are still yet to find their next move. Using Transfermarkt’s database, we’ve rounded up all the names who are looking to be signed and could well be considered by Leeds.

Last at Manchester United

1. David de Gea

Last at Manchester United

Last at Nottingham Forest

2. Jesse Lingard

Last at Nottingham Forest

Last at Everton

3. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Last at Everton

Last at Brentford

4. Tarique Fosu-Henry

Last at Brentford

Related topics:Premier LeagueDaniel FarkeElland Road